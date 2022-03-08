How to complete FUT Birthday Timber SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to complete this SBC and get the card.

The new FUT Birthday release is an 87-rated version of Jurriën Timber from Ajax. EA added this squad-building challenge (SBC) on March 7 to the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team menu.

The FUT Birthday promotion brings upgraded player items to celebrate FIFA Ultimate Team’s anniversary. Each player will get either their skill moves or weak foot. Timber, for example, had his skill moves increased from three to five stars.

Compared to his original 75-rated gold version, this FUT Birthday Timber card received a general upgrade. EA increased his Shooting (+16), Defending (+12), Passing (+12), Physical (+11), Dribbling (+nine), and Pace (+three).

He has balanced skills with rates ranging from 60 to 90. His meta-gaming stats, such as his Agility, Balance, Aggression, and Strength are also high, which will allow him to catch up to other players and disarm them more easily.

If you apply the shadow chemistry style, it will boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+eight). This will make FUT Birthday Timber a more complete player on the field raising these skills to 96 and 95, respectively.

To get this card, you’ll have to complete just one 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from the Netherlands. If you build this squad from scratch, you’ll spend from 50,400 to 53,950 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox consoles, and on PC.

This SBC will be available for one week, until March 14. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUT Birthday Jurriën Timber SBC according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: