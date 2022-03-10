How to complete FUT Birthday Rice SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

One of the highest-rated FUT Birthday cards released so far.

FIFA 22 players can get a new 90-rated FUT Birthday version of Declan Rice from West Ham starting today in the game by completing a three-segment squad-building challenge (SBC).

Player items featured in this promotion will get their skill moves or weak foot boosted to five stars to celebrate FIFA Ultimate Team’s anniversary. In Rice’s case, his skill moves was increased from two to five stars.

If you compare this FUT Birthday version to Rice’s 82-rated gold version, you’ll see that EA upgraded his Shooting (+27), Pace (+18), Passing (+15), Dribbling (+12), Defending (+9), and Physical (+9). Just like his overall rating, all of his skills are extremely high ranging from 80 to 90.

Here are all the conditions and rewards required to complete the three squads of this SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward England 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one English player. Small rare mixed players pack Premier League 86-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum plus at least one player from the Premier League. Rare mixed players pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum, no less than a TOTW (Inform) card, and one French player. Rare electrum players pack

For a card with 90-rated overall, you’ll have to spend a lot of cards or FUT coins to complete all three segments and get FUT Birthday Rice. You’ll spend around 354,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 358,150 on Xbox, and 361,550 FUT coins on PC if you build them from scratch.

You have one week, until March 17, to turn in all those three squads. Here is the cheapest solution at the moment to complete FUT Birthday Declan Rice SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content:

England

GK: 83-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton)

83-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton) LB: 83-rated Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) RB: 82-rated TOTW Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur)

82-rated TOTW Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) LM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) RM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: 83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma)

83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) CAM: 83-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

83-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Premier League

GK: 88-rated Man of the Match Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

88-rated Man of the Match Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) LB: 87-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemote Calcio)

87-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemote Calcio) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) RB: 88-rated Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

88-rated Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) CDM: 84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) LM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CM: 87-rated Paulo Dybala (Piemonte Calcio)

87-rated Paulo Dybala (Piemonte Calcio) CM: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) RM: 85-rated TOTW Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

85-rated TOTW Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) ST: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

87-rated Squad