How to complete Flashback Silver Star Reus SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You just have to turn in one squad to get this card.

EA added a 74-rated Flashback version of Marco Reus from Borussia Dortmund to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

This is Reus’s third special card in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. He has an 86-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) and an 89-rated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) version and gained this Flashback version to celebrate his 2009-2010 season with Borussia M’gladbach in Bundesliga. This SBC will be available until March. 7.

Since this Flashback version is Reus’s lowest-rated card, most of his skills are worse than his original 85-rated card. EA upgraded his Pace (+15) and Physical (+2) but decreased his Shooting (-2), Dribbling (-2), Passing (-2), and Shooting (-2). If you apply the hunter chemistry style, you can further boost Flashback Reus’s Pace (+9) and Shooting (+7), which will maximize his Acceleration.

If you want to get Reus’s Flashback version, you’ll need to turn in just an 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry and one German player. You’ll spend from around 12,500 to 17,400 FUT coins to build that squad from scratch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Marco Reus SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.