How to complete Flashback Robben SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 88-rated Flashback version of Arjen Robben from Groningen to FIFA 21 on Friday, Jan. 1. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Robben’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA added this Flashback version to celebrate his prolific 2012-13 season. This SBC will expire on Jan. 15.

EA has massively boosted some of Robben’s stats, including Pace (+19), Defending (+17), and Physical (+13), while slightly increasing his Shooting (+5), Dribbling (+4), and Passing (+2) when you compare this new card to his 80-rated gold version. Flashback Robben is a great card with strong Acceleration, Balance, and Dribbling skills, but you can further improve his Shooting and Dribbling stats by applying the finisher chemistry style.

Flashback Robben costs around 143,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 140,300 on Xbox One, and 154,450 on PC. This is a fair price when looking at his skills, even though he only has a two-star weak foot.

If you want to complete the Flashback Robben SBC, you’ll need to turn in just one 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from the Netherlands.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Robben SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.