How to complete Flashback Benzema SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 86-rated Flashback version of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This is Benzema’s second special card during the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. He gained this Flashback version to celebrate his debut season with Real Madrid in the LaLiga 2009-2010 season. The SBC will be available until Friday, Dec. 3.

Celebrate #BlackFriday by turning back the clocks ⏱🔙



An all-new Flashback SBC Player's available now in #FUT.#FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/GdXGIjdGAn — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 26, 2021

Even though Benzema’s overall rating is lower than his gold version, EA has upgraded his Defending (+21), Pace (+13), Dribbling (+3), and Physical (+1) but decreased his Passing (-4) and Shooting (-1) when compared to his 89-rated gold version card.

You can further boost Flashback Benzema’s Shooting (+7), Physical (+5), and Pace (+5) if you apply the hawk chemistry style, which will make his skills more balanced, leaving only his Defending with a low 60 rating.

This Flashback Benzema is a pretty balanced card and costs around 97,600 FUT coins on PlayStation, 100,400 on Xbox, and 89,150 on PC. Even though this card is untradable and you can get his higher-rated version for cheaper on the market, the fact that it’s a Flashback version makes it more interesting than just a gold item.

If you want to complete the Flashback Morata SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads: Real Madrid and LaLiga. The first squad needs to be 83-rated with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, and one player from Real Madrid. The second solution asks for an 85-rated with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Karim Benzema SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Real Madrid

GK: 83-rated Nick Pope (Burnley)

83-rated Nick Pope (Burnley) LB: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 82-rated Alex Nicolao Telles (Manchester United)

82-rated Alex Nicolao Telles (Manchester United) CM: 83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CM: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) CM: 82-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

82-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) LW: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) RW: 82-rated Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

82-rated Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) ST: 82-rated Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

LaLiga