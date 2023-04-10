The German player Mesut Özil received a 93-rated End of an Era version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on April 9 through a squad-building challenge (SBC) that rewards the special card.

At age 34, Özil has retired as a professional soccer player. The highlights of his career are as a Real Madrid and Arsenal player from 2010 to 2021. He retired while playing for İstanbul Başakşehir. This End of an Era version is meant to celebrate his 17-year career.

End of an Era Özil’s skill ratings range from 77 to 93, except for his 36-rated Defending. The devs increased his Physical (+31), Pace (+16), Dribbling (+14), Shooting (+14), Defending (+12), and Passing (+11) to get to those numbers.

To earn this special card, you’ll have to complete two squads. The Arsenal solution asks for an 84-rated squad that has at least one player from Arsenal. The Germany segment has to be an 86-rated team with no less than one TOTW (Inform) card and a German player.

Building both squads from scratch totals between 151,050 and 156,300 FUT coins. Each squad also rewards players with a different players pack, so you’ll receive a gold players pack and a rare gold pack aside from the End of an Era Özil card.

This SBC will be available for three whole weeks before it expires on April 30. You can use the time to craft the cards you need for the squads and save as many FUT coins as possible.

Here are each of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the End of an Era Mesut Özil SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete End of an Era Özil SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Arsenal

GK: 82-rated Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

82-rated Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) CB: 84-rated Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) CB: 84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) CB: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) LM: 82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) CM: 82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal)

82-rated Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) CM: 84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester)

84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester) RM: 86-rated TOTW Franck Honorat (Stade Brestois 29)

86-rated TOTW Franck Honorat (Stade Brestois 29) LW: 82-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Ajax)

82-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Ajax) RW: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) ST: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

Germany