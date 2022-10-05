How to complete Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 to get Suárez and Mbemba

Players can get a 84-rated Dynamic Duo version of Luis Javier Suárez and Chancel Mbemba both from Olympique de Marseille in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It’s available as a reward for completing a Dynamic Duo themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Dynamic Duos cards are upgraded versions of players from the same club that are released together via SBCs. If you use both cards in your team, they’ll have their chemistry improved.

EA upgraded Suárez’s Defending (+7), Passing (+6), Dribbling (+6), Shooting (+6), Physical (+4), and Pace (+2) increased compared to his 76-rated original gold version. He already had balanced skills and the Dynamic Duo version’s skill rates range from 73 to 87, except for his 47-rated Defending.

Mbemba had his Pace (+6), Passing (+5), Dribbling (+4), Defending (+4), Physical (+4), and Shooting (+2) upgraded in contrast to his 79-rated gold version. His skills are lower than Suárez but they should work well together in a team.

In order to get get Dynamic Duo Suárez, you’ll need to turn in a 84-rated squad with at least one player with a 85 OVR rating minimum and one player from Ligue 1. The segment to receive Mbemba asks for an 84-rated team with at least one player with an 85 and 86 OVR rating minimum and one player from Ligue 1.

You’ll also receive a premium gold pack for completing both squads besides the Dynamic Duo version of both Suárez and Mbemba. This SBC is available until Oct. 17, which should be enough time to do everything.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete to earn the Dynamic Duo version of Luis Javier Suárez and Chancel Mbemba in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Chancel Mbemba

GK: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) LB: 84-rated MIkel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated MIkel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) CB: 84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) CB: 86-rated Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale)

86-rated Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale) RB: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) LM: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) CM: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) RM: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CAM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CAM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Luis Javier Suárez