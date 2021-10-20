How to complete Clash of Titans SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a new squad-building challenge (SBC) called Clash of Titans to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. You can complete it through the SBC menu in the game.

This is a Road to the Knockouts Challenge SBC that will reward players who complete it with a rare mega pack. This Grealish The Citizen SBC requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club.

This SBC costs around 10,000 FUT coins on PlayStation; 9,700 on Xbox; and 8,800 on PC. You have until Saturday, Oct. 23, to complete this non-repeatable SBC.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll just have to turn in a full 80-rated squad with 95 chemistry minimum, at least five rare cards, a maximum of two players from the same club, two players from the same league, and at least four players from the same nation.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Clash of Titans SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: