How to complete Beckham’s Best objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 players can earn two 75+ rated Rare Player pack by completing a set of objectives inspired by retired player David Beckham.
You’ll have to take some time to complete the objectives, but they’ll be live until Jan. 1. There are a total of seven objectives that request a high number of acts that can be done throughout the month.
Beckham retired in 2013 and has an extensive list of achievements, some that receive an homage through the challenges, such as the Premier League six titles and winning the La Liga championship in his final season with Real Madrid.
Here are all the tasks from Beckham’s Best objectives that you need to do to earn several Untradable rewards:
- Premier League Prowess: Assist 80 goals using Premier League players in any FUT game mode to win two Rare Gold Player Pack.
- Champions League Class: Score 16 goals using UCL players in any FUT game mode to earn one untradable Gold Pack.
- LaLiga Legacy: Score 13 goals using LaLiga players in any FUT game mode to win one Electrum Players Pack.
- MLS Master: Score 18 goals using MLS players in any FUT game mode to win one untradable Gold Pack.
- Dead Ball Dynamo: Score five direct freekicks in any FUT game mode to earn one untradable Premium Gold pack.
- Clinical Crosser: Assist 15 goals with Crosses in any FUT game mode to win a 75+ rated Rare Player Pack.
- Beckham Blast: Score 10 Outside the Box goals in any FUT game mode to earn 75+ rated Rare Player Pack.