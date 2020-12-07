How to complete Beckham’s Best objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 players can earn two 75+ rated Rare Player pack by completing a set of objectives inspired by retired player David Beckham.

You’ll have to take some time to complete the objectives, but they’ll be live until Jan. 1. There are a total of seven objectives that request a high number of acts that can be done throughout the month.

Beckham retired in 2013 and has an extensive list of achievements, some that receive an homage through the challenges, such as the Premier League six titles and winning the La Liga championship in his final season with Real Madrid.

Here are all the tasks from Beckham’s Best objectives that you need to do to earn several Untradable rewards: