How to complete April 26’s UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until May 3 to turn in two squads.

EA Sports released a new UEFA Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on April 26. Players can use this SBC as an opportunity to get some players packs.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. They are normally released on Thursdays, but EA launched a smaller UEFA version today to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

You’ll have until May 3 to complete two squads: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid and Liverpool vs. Villarreal CF. This type of SBC requires more than the typical minimum rating and chemistry, however

Marquee Matchups squads ask for different types of special conditions, such as a minimum number of players from the same league, club, or nationality and even a limit on the number of players by setting a maximum number.

The first solution asks for a 79-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, no less than four players from the same league, six different nationalities, and one player from both Manchester City and Real Madrid. The reward for his segment is a prime mixed players pack.

The second squad must be an 81-rated team with at least 80 chemistry, two rare cards, at least five clubs, and one player from both Liverpool and Villarreal. Players who turn in this squad will get a small rare mixed players pack.

Building both SBCs will also grant players a premium gold players pack as a reward. Although it has more requirements, you’ll only spend around 27,550 to 31,000 FUT coins for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete April 26’s UEFA Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

GK: 81-rated Tomáš Vaclík (Olympiacos CFP)

81-rated Tomáš Vaclík (Olympiacos CFP) LB: 80-rated Marcelo da Silva (Real Madrid)

80-rated Marcelo da Silva (Real Madrid) CB: 76-rated Giorgios Masouras (Olympiacos CFP)

76-rated Giorgios Masouras (Olympiacos CFP) CB: 80-rated Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiacos CFP)

80-rated Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiacos CFP) RB: 77-rated Wilson Manafá (Porto)

77-rated Wilson Manafá (Porto) CM: 80-rated Rafael Alcântara (Real Sociedad)

80-rated Rafael Alcântara (Real Sociedad) CM: 77-rated Mady Camara (Olympiacos CFP)

77-rated Mady Camara (Olympiacos CFP) CM: 75-rated Marko Grujić (Porto)

75-rated Marko Grujić (Porto) LW: 80-rated Everton Soares (Benfica)

80-rated Everton Soares (Benfica) RW: 76-rated Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP)

76-rated Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP) ST: 76-rated Islam Slimani (Sporting CP)

Liverpool vs. Villarreal CF