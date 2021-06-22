How to complete 87+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with three cards that are rated 87 or higher overall.

This SBC has arrived days after the second squad of Festival of FUTball players was introduced in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. This promotion features some of the best cards of the game mode at the moment such as 95-rated Eden Hazard from Real Madrid, 93-rated João Félix from Atlético Madrid, and 94-rated Alexis Sánchez from Internazionale.

Even though you don’t pack a card from the Festival of FUTball promo, there’s a chance that you pack an usable gold player such as 92-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, or in worst case scenario, you’ll have three cards to use in a future SBC of your preference down the line.

If you’re interested in completing the 87+ Triple Upgrade SBC, you’ll need to turn in an 85-rated squad with a minimum of 50 chemistry. The SBC costs around 115,000 FUT coins on PlayStation or Xbox consoles and around 135,000 FUT coins on PC, if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 87+ Triple Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.