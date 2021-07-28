How to complete 85+ Upgrade x10 SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 85+ Upgrade x10 squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with 10 85-rated or higher cards that are available in FUT packs right now.

There are almost 100 special cards in FUT packs right now since EA put the best cards from past promotions back in packs with the start of FUTTIES on July 16. The selection includes some of the most desirable items in Ultimate Team, such as the Team of the Year (TOTY) 98-rated version of Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio and the TOTY 98-rated version of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Aside from these special cards from past promos, you can still pack any gold player that’s 85-rated or higher. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll need to turn in four squads in total. The first requires 11 rare gold players and 30 chemistry minimum. The second squad asks for an 80-rated team with 30 chemistry minimum and the third segment needs a 72-rated team with 35 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. The fourth and last solution is an 85-rated team with 40 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTS of Inform card.

This is a repeatable SBC that will be live for the next six days. It costs around 200,000 FUT coins on console and around 240,000 FUT coins on PC if you need to buy all the cards off the FUT market to complete the segments.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 85+ Upgrade x10 SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Rare gold squad

GK: Alexander Nübel 75-rated (Bayern Munich)

Alexander Nübel 75-rated (Bayern Munich) LB: Robert Skov 75-rated (Hoffenheim)

Robert Skov 75-rated (Hoffenheim) CB: Moussa Niakhaté 75-rated (Mainz 05)

Moussa Niakhaté 75-rated (Mainz 05) CB: Ike Opara 75-rated (Minnesota United)

Ike Opara 75-rated (Minnesota United) RB: Christopher Trimmel 75-rated (Union Berlin)

Christopher Trimmel 75-rated (Union Berlin) CM: Mohammed Kudus 75-rated (Ajax)

Mohammed Kudus 75-rated (Ajax) CM: Darwin Quintero 75-rated (Houston Dynamo)

Darwin Quintero 75-rated (Houston Dynamo) CM: Darlington Nagbe 75-rated (Columbus Crew)

Darlington Nagbe 75-rated (Columbus Crew) LW: Chidera Ejuke 75-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Chidera Ejuke 75-rated (CSKA Moscow) RW: Gyrano Kerk 75-rated (FC Utretch)

Gyrano Kerk 75-rated (FC Utretch) ST: Alfredo Morelos 75-rated (Rangers)

80-rated squad

GK: Igor Akinfeev 80-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Igor Akinfeev 80-rated (CSKA Moscow) LB: Ramy Bensebaini 79-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Ramy Bensebaini 79-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Petros 79-rated (Al-Nassr)

Petros 79-rated (Al-Nassr) CB: Nikola Vlašić 80-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Nikola Vlašić 80-rated (CSKA Moscow) RB: Šime Vrsaljko 80-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Šime Vrsaljko 80-rated (Atlético Madrid) LM: Dominik Livaković 80-rated (Dinamo Zagreb)

Dominik Livaković 80-rated (Dinamo Zagreb) CM: Mauro Arambarri 80-rated (Getafe)

Mauro Arambarri 80-rated (Getafe) CM: Grzegorz Krychowiak 80-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Grzegorz Krychowiak 80-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) RM: Sebastian Giovinco 80-rated (Al-Hilal)

Sebastian Giovinco 80-rated (Al-Hilal) ST: Alassane Plea 80-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Alassane Plea 80-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) ST: Radamel Falcão García 80-rated (Galatasaray)

82-rated squad

GK: Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid)

Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid) CB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Éder Militão 80-rated (Real Madrid)

Éder Militão 80-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: Vicente Iborra 79-rated (Villarreal)

Vicente Iborra 79-rated (Villarreal) RM: Suso 81-rated (Sevilla)

Suso 81-rated (Sevilla) LW: Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica)

Everton Soares 81-rated (Benfica) RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Stevan Jovetic 81-rated (AS Monaco)

85-rated squad