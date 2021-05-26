How to complete 84+ Rare Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a new 84+ Rare Player Pick squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players who complete it with an option to choose one out of four 84-rated or higher cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This will be one of the last Player Pick SBCs while the Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) cards are in packs. Higher-rated versions of Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale, and Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli will be in packs until Friday, May 28 at 12pm CT—the same time this 84+ Rare Player Pick SBC expires.

If you’re not lucky enough to pack a TOTS player from the Serie A, you can still do so with players from the Eredivisie or CSL, who were added to the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team database on Monday, May 24. But it’s more likely that you’ll only have to choose a gold card or Inform card since this pack is more of a gamble than anything else.

If you’re interested in completing the 84+ Rare Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in an 83-rated squad with a minimum of 70 chemistry and at least one Inform or TOTS card. The SBC costs around 60,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and 70,000 FUT coins on Xbox and PC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 84+ Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.