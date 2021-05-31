How to complete 82-88 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added an 82-88 Upgrade squad-building challenge (SBC) on Sunday, May 30 that will reward players who complete it with a rare gold player rated between 82 and 88 overall in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Although your reward isn’t going to be a monster card, you can still pack a card that’s either useful in-game such as N’Golo Kanté from Chelsea, Samir Handanovič from Internazionale, and Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United, or will serve as fodder for a future SBC of your preference down the line.

The 82-88 Upgrade SBC is coming at a really cheap price, aproximatelly 5,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and around 15,000 FUT coins on PC as it only requires a minimum of nine goal players with 30 chemistry. You can complete it as many times you want during four days, but your reward will always be an untradeable one, which means you can’t sell the item in the FUT market for profit.

Here’s the cheapest solution for the 82-88 Upgrade SBC right now.