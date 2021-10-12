How to complete 78+ Upgrade in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 78+ Upgrade squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Monday, Oct. 11 that will reward players who complete it with one 78-rated or higher player.

This SBC is repeatable, meaning that you can complete it as many times as you want. But it offers an untradeable reward. That means you can’t sell your 78-rated or higher player on the FUT market for profit. This sort of SBC is designed to help players craft cards to complete more expensive SBCs, like Flashback Samuel Umtiti, Ones to Watch (OTW) Myron Boadu, and OTW Georginio Wijnaldum.

The 78+ Upgrade SBC costs around 2,700 FUT coins on all platforms and will be available until tomorrow at 12pm CT. If you want to complete it, all you have to do is turn in five gold players with a minimum of 15 team chemistry. Since it’s this cheap, it’s unlikely that you’ll pack players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, or Kylian Mbappé. But you never know.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 78+ Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.