How to change language in FIFA 21

How do you say "settings" in your language?

Sports have the potential to unite people from around the world, allowing different cultures to come together even if they don’t speak the same language. The same doesn’t apply to in-game menus, however, and you can easily get lost if FIFA 21 launches in a language you aren’t familiar with.

Changing your language to something that you’re trying to learn in real life can also help you tremendously since it’ll become a part of your life through FIFA 21. While changing your in-game language will be a lot simpler when your game’s in English, you’ll need to channel your inner navigator to find the correct options if you can’t understand anything on your screen.

You’ll also have the option to change the commentary language, which can let you experience the passion other languages have for soccer.

Here’s how you can change both the in-game and commentary language in FIFA 21.

How to change the menu language in FIFA 21?

Unlike most games, FIFA 21’s settings overlay lacks the option to change the in-game language. The game prompts you with a language warning every time you launch it, making sure that you never get lost inside the menus.

If you were to find your in-game texts in a completely different language after a break, all you need to do would be restarting your game to pick the language you prefer while the game’s launching.

How to change the commentary language in FIFA 21?

The set of available commentators for each region will be different due to licensing issues. Depending on where you’re playing FIFA 21, you’ll have the option pick from the following languages

Arabic

Chinese (Simple)

Chinese (Traditional)

Czech

Danish

Dutch

Japanese

Norwegian

Polish

Portuguese

Russian

Spanish (Spain)

Swedish

English – Derek Rae

English – Lee Dixon

English (in-game updates) – Alan McInally

Spanish (South America) – Nira Juanra

Here are all the steps you’ll need to follow to change the commentary language in FIFA 21.

Launch FIFA 21 If you’re on a console, you’ll only be able to change language settings through the in-game menus.



Once you’re in the main menu, switch over to the “Customise” tab.

Click on “Settings” and navigate to “Game Settings.”

Locate the “Audio” panel by pressing “R2.”

Once you’re inside the “Audio” panel, press on R1 to enter the “11-A Side Audio” menu.

“Commentary Language” will be the first option on the menu, and you’ll be able to change it to all the languages that are available to your region.

If you can’t seem to locate the mentioned menus inside FIFA 21 due to playing in a language you aren’t familiar with and would like not to restart your game twice to change your commentary language, follow these steps.

Open FIFA 21 and switch over to the fourth tab on the main menu.

Once you’re inside the fourth tab, enter the first choice on the list, which will have a sizable cog icon.

Doing so will get you into the “Settings” panel, and you’ll need to hover one tile right to enter the “Game Settings” menu, which will have a cog icon as well.

Click on R2 four times to get into the “Audio” panel and click on R1 once to change the commentary language.