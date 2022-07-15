FUTTIES promo brings special cards back to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can get their hands on previously released player items from different promos featured in this edition of the game starting today with the FUTTIES promotion.

The FUTTIES campaign marks the end of a FIFA cycle and every year has brought back cards from favorite promos such as Team of the Year (TOTY), Team of the Week (TOTW), Numbers Up, Fantasy, Headliners, and Future Stars.

It's time to celebrate the best of the #FUT 22 season 🎉#FUTTIES returns with:

-A new weekly vote with TWO winners each week ✌

-FUTTIES Favourites 👛

-*New* Premium FUTTIES Items 🧪

-'Best Of' Re-Releases 🏆



Find out more 👉: https://t.co/L5bULUdyTE pic.twitter.com/ch5wMlP8xQ — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 15, 2022

The next five weeks will feature plenty of FUTTIES content, such as weekly voting, FUTTIES Favorites, Weekly Cups, “Best of” re-releases, themed squad-building challenges (SBCs), and Objectives. EA will also release upgraded FUTTIES player items during this promotion.

Weekly voting and Premium FUTTIES items

Each week, EA will put three FUTTIES nominees in a player pick pack right when you log in. The most picked nominated player will receive a Premium FUTTIES version that will be available as a reward of an SBC with a different themed upgrade each week alongside a stats boost.

“Premium FUTTIES players will have the same Chemistry system as FUT Heroes, with a green link to any player in the same league as them to give you new squad-building opportunities,” according to EA Sports.

FUTTIES Favorites

FUTTIES Favorites SBCs and objectives will be added weekly. They will be themed around a specific month and will reward players with an upgraded version of a popular special card from that month.

Rodrigo De Paul, for example, received a FUTTIES version today via an October Favorites SBC to celebrate his Ones to Watch (OTW) version released in October.

FUTTIES Weekly Cup

The FUTTIES Weekly Cup will challenge players with different league or nation-based squad requirements. The conditions will change each week to keep this feature fresh. By winning games to complete objectives, players will unlock packs and player picks, with TOTS and Shapeshifters themed packs on offer.

“Best of” Batch

The first “Best of” Batch brought back to packs 100 special cards from more than 10 previously released promos from this season. EA will release two more batches over the course of the FUTTIES campaign.

Here’s the list of the best 11 players added with the first batch today: