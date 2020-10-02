FIFA 21 has officially launched for EA Play members and the best way to evolve your Ultimate Team club is to complete seasonal objectives to advance toward the best season rewards.

Just like in the previous year, FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s season one has a total of 30 stages. The rewards get better the more you advance, but in the final stages, you can really win something that can change your Ultimate Team forever—if you’re lucky enough to pack cards such as Lionel Messi from Barcelona, Kevin de Bruyne from Manchester City, or Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Here are all of the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team season one rewards. The first season expires after 50 days.

Level one to 10

Level one (300 XP): one loan player (five matches) pick—Trent Alexander-Arnold (87) from Liverpool, Erling Braut Håland (84) from Borussia Dortmund, or João Félix (81) from Atlético Madrid.

Level two (1,100 XP): a 500 FUT coin boost for five games.

Level three (2,100 XP): one untradeable premium gold pack.

Level four (3,100 XP): a stadium theme item pick—Squirrel Vanity, Bear Vanity, or Bat Vanity.

Level five (4,100 XP): Christian Eriksen’s loan card (nine matches).

Level six (5,100 XP): a badge item pick—Chipmunk Badge, Bear Badge, or Bat Badge.

Level seven (6,100 XP): one untradeable jumbo gold 26 pack.

Level eight (7,600 XP): a Tifo item pick—Squirrel Vanity, Bear Vanity, or Bat Vanity

Level nine (9,600 XP): one untradeable rare players pack.

Level 10 (12,600 XP): Leopard Ball.

Level 11 to 20

Level 11 (15,600): a badge item pick—Tiny Knights Vanity, Knights Vanity, or Cold Rainy Vanity.

Level 12 (18,600): a stadium theme item pick—Tiny Knights Vanity, Knights Vanity, or Cold Rainy Vanity.

Level 13 (21,600 XP): one loan player (five matches) pick—Raheem Sterling (88) from Manchester City or Sergio Ramos (89) from Real Madrid.

Level 14 (24,600 XP): one untradeable small prime gold players pack.

Level 15 (27,600 XP): Kylian Mbappé’s loan card (nine matches).

Level 16 (30,600 XP): choice of Tifo item.

Level 17 (33,600 XP): one untradeable rare gold pack.

Level 18 (36,600 XP): one untradeable rare gold pack.

Level 19 (40,600 XP): a badge item pick—Grizzly Bear, Space Force, or Yellow Deer.

Level 20 (44,600 XP): one untradeable gold players premium pack.

Level 21 to 30