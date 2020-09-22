EA won’t release a demo for FIFA 21

EA has announced that it will be bucking tradition for the FIFA franchise and that there will be no demo for its latest entry.

EA said that the decision was made in order to “focus our development team’s time on delivering the best full game experience for current & next-gen consoles.”

We look forward to EA PLAY members jumping in 10 days from now and launching the game Oct 9. — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 21, 2020

A new version’s demo gave players what is essentially a first-feel of the new game’s mechanics and ball movement, which will differ from version to version. FIFA 20‘s demo also gave fans a chance to try out the new futsal game mode VOLTA.

For fans who want early access to the game starting Oct.1, they can opt to sign up for EA Play. They will get to trial the game for 10 hours, with progress carried over upon its actual release on Oct. 9.

Players who opted for the upgraded Ultimate or Champions edition will get to play three days sooner, along with a host of benefits like FIFA Ultimate Team card packs.