EA unveils TOTW 6 to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the sixth Team of the Week (TOTW) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.
Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or when national team matches end. Next week’s TOTW will replace this one with new cards. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.
The best players on this TOTW are a 91-rated Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, an 86-rated Péter Gulácsi from RB Leipzig, an 86-rated David Alaba from Real Madrid, 85-rated Dušan Tadić from Ajax, 85-rated Mason Mount from Chelsea, and 84-rated Dayot Upamecano from Bayern Munich.
As usual, it’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.
Here are all of the sixth TOTW cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:
First team
- GK: Péter Gulácsi 86-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CB: David Alaba 86-rated (Real Madrid)
- CB: Dayot Upamecano 84-rated (Bayern Munich)
- LWB: Christian Günter 82-rated (Freiburg)
- CB: Duje Ćaleta-Car 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)
- CDM: Declan Rice 84-rated (West Ham)
- LM: Emile Smith Rowe 84-rated (Arsenal)
- RM: Antonio Candreva 82-rated (Sampdoria)
- RW: Mohamed Salah 91-rated (Liverpool)
- LW: Dušan Tadić 86-rated (Ajax)
- RF: Mason Mount 85-rated (Chelsea)
Bench
- GK: Alfred Gomis 81-rated (Rennes)
- CB: Óliver Torres 81-rated (Sevilla)
- RB: Youcef Atal 81-rated (OGC Nice)
- LWB: Thomas Ouwejan 79-rated (Schalke 04)
- RM: Jan Kopic 83-rated (Viktoria Pizeñ)
- ST: Giovanni Simeone 81-rated (Hellas Verona)
- ST: Mehdi Taremi 82-rated (Porto)
- ST: Joselu Mato 81-rated (Columbus Crew)
- ST: Joshua King 81-rated (Watford)
- ST: Ryan Bowman 74-rated (Shewsbury)
- ST: Alberto Toril Domingo 73-rated (Piast Gliwice)