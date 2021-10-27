EA unveils TOTW 6 to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the sixth Team of the Week (TOTW) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or when national team matches end. Next week’s TOTW will replace this one with new cards. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players on this TOTW are a 91-rated Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, an 86-rated Péter Gulácsi from RB Leipzig, an 86-rated David Alaba from Real Madrid, 85-rated Dušan Tadić from Ajax, 85-rated Mason Mount from Chelsea, and 84-rated Dayot Upamecano from Bayern Munich.

As usual, it’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the sixth TOTW cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: Péter Gulácsi 86-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 86-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: David Alaba 86-rated (Real Madrid)

David Alaba 86-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Dayot Upamecano 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Dayot Upamecano 84-rated (Bayern Munich) LWB: Christian Günter 82-rated (Freiburg)

Christian Günter 82-rated (Freiburg) CB: Duje Ćaleta-Car 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Duje Ćaleta-Car 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CDM: Declan Rice 84-rated (West Ham)

Declan Rice 84-rated (West Ham) LM: Emile Smith Rowe 84-rated (Arsenal)

Emile Smith Rowe 84-rated (Arsenal) RM: Antonio Candreva 82-rated (Sampdoria)

Antonio Candreva 82-rated (Sampdoria) RW: Mohamed Salah 91-rated (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah 91-rated (Liverpool) LW: Dušan Tadić 86-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 86-rated (Ajax) RF: Mason Mount 85-rated (Chelsea)

Bench