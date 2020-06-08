EA Sports adds Rest of the World TOTSSF cards to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

The Rest of the World Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) cards have arrived in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, EA Sports announced today.

This squad will replace the MLS and the LATAM TOTSSF cards in FUT packs for seven days. Aside from getting them from packs and the FUT market, you can pack one of them in your Weekend League rewards on Thursday, June 11 if you participated in the last competition or test one of them in FUT Draft.

The highest-rated Rest of the World TOTSSF cards are a 95-rated Mislav Oršić from Dinamo Zagreb, a 94-rated Jonathan David from Gent, a 92-rated Cesinha from Daegu FC, a 92-rated Júnior Moraes from Shakhtar Donetsk, and a 92-rated Odsonne Edouard from Celtic.

Apart from the official squad, EA has also added two more Rest of the World TOTSSF cards. They are a 90-rated Deniz Undav from SV Meppen, which is available through squad-building challenges (SBC), and a 92-Evander da Silva from Midtjylland, which you can get for free by completing in-game objectives.

Here are all of the Rest of the World TOTSSF cards that were added to FIFA 20 today.

First team

Ondřej Kolář 89-rated (Slavie Prague) LB: Tim Leibold 89-rated (Hamburger)

Liberato Cacace 88-rated (Wellington Phoenix) CB: Gernot Trauner 90-rated (LASK Linz)

Mislav Oršić 95-rated (Dinamo Zagreb) CAM: Cesinha 92-rated (Daegu FC)

Jonathan David 94-rated (Gent) ST: Youssef El Arabi 90-rated (Olympiacos)

Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba 91-rated (Al Ain) ST: Júnior Moraes 92-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Reserves

GK: Benjamin Leroy 86-rated (Ajaccio)

Gaetano Letizia 87-rated (Benevento) CDM: Jordi Quintillà 88-rated (St. Gallen)

Kamil Jóźwiak 86-rated (Lech Poznań) RM: Teruhito Nakagawa 85-rated (Yokohama F. Marinos)

Jack Byrne 86-rated (Shamrock Rovers) CAM: Magnus Wolff Eikrem 89-rated (Molde)

Florinel Coman 86-rated (FCSB) ST: Christian Stuani 89-rated (Girona)

SBC player

ST: Deniz Undav 90-rated (SV Meppen)

Objectives player