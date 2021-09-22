EA Sports adds first TOTW squad to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This is the first of many to come.

EA Sports added the first Team of the Week (TOTW) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today while the game is still in early access.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. Next week’s TOTW will replace this one with new cards. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

It's here 🔥 #TOTW 1, representing some of the top performers from the week that was in football, is available in #FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/0qU8XUqc69 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 22, 2021

The best players on this TOTW are a 90-rated Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, a 90-rated Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, an 86-rated Thiago Silva from Chelsea, an 85-rated Edin Džeko from Internazionale, and an 84-rated Ivan Toney from Brentford.

As usual, it’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the first TOTW cards in FIFA 22:

First team

GK: Yassine “Bono” Bounou 84-rated (Sevilla)

Yassine “Bono” Bounou 84-rated (Sevilla) CB: Thiago Silva 86-rated (Chelsea)

Thiago Silva 86-rated (Chelsea) CB: David García 82-rated (Osasuna)

David García 82-rated (Osasuna) RWB: Davide Faraoni 81-rated (Hellas Verona)

Davide Faraoni 81-rated (Hellas Verona) CDM: Joshua Kimmich 86-rated (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich 86-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: Luis Díaz 83-rated (Porto)

Luis Díaz 83-rated (Porto) RM: Ismaïla Sarr 82-rated (Watford)

Ismaïla Sarr 82-rated (Watford) LW: Vinícius Júnior 84-rated (Real Madrid)

Vinícius Júnior 84-rated (Real Madrid) RW: Mohamed Salah 90-rated (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah 90-rated (Liverpool) ST: Edin Džeko 85-rated (Internazionale)

Edin Džeko 85-rated (Internazionale) ST: Ivan Toney 85-rated (Brentford)

Bench