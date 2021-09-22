EA Sports adds first TOTW squad to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the first Team of the Week (TOTW) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today while the game is still in early access.
Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. Next week’s TOTW will replace this one with new cards. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.
The best players on this TOTW are a 90-rated Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, a 90-rated Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, an 86-rated Thiago Silva from Chelsea, an 85-rated Edin Džeko from Internazionale, and an 84-rated Ivan Toney from Brentford.
As usual, it’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.
Here are all of the first TOTW cards in FIFA 22:
First team
- GK: Yassine “Bono” Bounou 84-rated (Sevilla)
- CB: Thiago Silva 86-rated (Chelsea)
- CB: David García 82-rated (Osasuna)
- RWB: Davide Faraoni 81-rated (Hellas Verona)
- CDM: Joshua Kimmich 86-rated (Bayern Munich)
- LM: Luis Díaz 83-rated (Porto)
- RM: Ismaïla Sarr 82-rated (Watford)
- LW: Vinícius Júnior 84-rated (Real Madrid)
- RW: Mohamed Salah 90-rated (Liverpool)
- ST: Edin Džeko 85-rated (Internazionale)
- ST: Ivan Toney 85-rated (Brentford)
Bench
- GK: Jannes Horn 81-rated (Köln)
- LB: Pedro Rebocho 81-rated (Lech Poznań)
- RB: Yukhym Konoplya 75-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- CM: Jens Toornstra 81-rated (Feyenoord)
- CAM: Florian Wirtz 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- CAM: Ludovic Blas 81-rated (Nantes)
- RW: Germán Berterame 79-rated (Atlético San Luis)
- ST: Ola Kamara 79-rated (D.C. United)
- ST: Francesco Caputo 82-rated (Sassuolo)
- ST: Abdou Diallo 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)
- ST: Douglas Vieira 78-rated (Sanfrecce Hiroshima)
- ST: Blair Turgott 74-rated (Östersunds)