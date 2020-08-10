EA reveals Ultimate Team changes for FIFA 21

EA Sports shared new information today about FIFA 21‘s upcoming features, new icons, a co-op mode, and more alongside a trailer for the Ultimate Team mode.

The biggest change in the next FIFA is the new co-op mode. Players will be able to play online cooperatively with a friend in three different modes: Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Friendlies.

More ways to play with your mates 🎮🎮



A brand new home to make your own 🏟



And opportunities to team up with the #FUT community 🤝



Welcome to #FUT21. The most social FIFA Ultimate Team ever https://t.co/rPrbaghAEq pic.twitter.com/x4Q7PBk5Hl — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 10, 2020

Division Rival and FUT Champs, the two most competitive modes in Ultimate Team, are also receiving changes. Players will earn a coin reward each time they reach a new division in Rivals.

As for FUT Champions, which is the Weekend League, EA has expanded on the traditional top 100 players leaderboard to make it a top 200. The same goes for Squad Battles, a mode where you play against the AI instead.

Players will experience an alternative placement method to find their level in Division Rivals. “The first 30 matches played in Squad Battles will factor the difficulty you play at, and the results of your games, into your placement Division,” EA said.

Training cards and fitness items will be removed from FIFA 21 since EA noticed they weren’t “being used in-game by the vast majority of players.” Healing items have been simplified to just Gold common and rare items as well.

For the first time, the FIFA franchise will have a list of 100 Icons, which features some of the best soccer players ever, such as Pelé, Maradona, Cruyff, and Eusebio. FIFA 21 will have a bunch of new Icons too since the publisher got the licensing rights to make versions of Cantona, Puskás, Davor Suker, Lahm, Xavi, Petr Cech, Vidić, Ashley Cole, Schweinsteiger, Fernando Torres, and Eto’o.

FIFA 21 will launch on Oct. 9 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Fans can pre-order until Aug. 14 to get an untradeable FUT 21 Ones To Watch item.