EA reveals first team of TOTGS in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has unveiled the Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) cards for the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team mode. New versions of Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bruno Fernandes are some of the cards that EA added to the game today.
TOTGS is a one-week promo that offers upgraded cards for the best-performing players from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. These cards will remain in FUT packs for a limited time.
The best cards in the set are a 95-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona, 92-rated Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City, 90-rated Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United, and an 89-rated Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.
Aside from these cards that are available in FUT packs and the FUT market, EA added a UEFA Europa League TOTGS 85-rated version of Lucas Moura from Tottenham Hotspur, which is available in the squad-building challenges (SBC) section. The SBC will expire on Dec. 11.
Here all the TOTGS cards that EA added today:
FUT packs or market
- 95-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona
- 92-rated Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City
- 90-rated Joshua Kimmich from Bayer Munich
- 90-rated Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United
- 89-rated Raheem Sterling from Manchester City
- 88-rated Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain
- 88-rated Alejandro Gómez from Atalanta
- 88-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool
- 88-rated Erling Braut Håland from Borussia Dortmund
- 87-rated Marcus Rashford from Manchester United
- 85-rated Francesco Acerbi from Lazio
- 85-rated Diego Carlos from Sevilla
- 84-rated Álvaro Morata from Juventus
- 83-rated Diogo Jota from Liverpool
- 82-rated Nico Elvedi from Borussia Mönchengladbach
- 85-rated Lucas Hernández Bayern Munich
- 84-rated Nicolas Pépé from Arsenal
- 84-rated Yusuf Yazıcı from Lille
SBC
- 85-rated Lucas Moura from Tottenham Hotspurs