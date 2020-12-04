EA reveals first team of TOTGS in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has unveiled the Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) cards for the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team mode. New versions of Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bruno Fernandes are some of the cards that EA added to the game today.

TOTGS is a one-week promo that offers upgraded cards for the best-performing players from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. These cards will remain in FUT packs for a limited time.

Team of the Group Stage, exciting new Special Player Items with permanent upgrades highlighting some of the best performances from over the course of the #UCL & #UEL Group Stages. #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/UMxzI6fegR — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 4, 2020

The best cards in the set are a 95-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona, 92-rated Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City, 90-rated Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United, and an 89-rated Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Aside from these cards that are available in FUT packs and the FUT market, EA added a UEFA Europa League TOTGS 85-rated version of Lucas Moura from Tottenham Hotspur, which is available in the squad-building challenges (SBC) section. The SBC will expire on Dec. 11.

Here all the TOTGS cards that EA added today:

FUT packs or market

95-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona

92-rated Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City

90-rated Joshua Kimmich from Bayer Munich

90-rated Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United

89-rated Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

88-rated Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain

88-rated Alejandro Gómez from Atalanta

88-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool

88-rated Erling Braut Håland from Borussia Dortmund

87-rated Marcus Rashford from Manchester United

85-rated Francesco Acerbi from Lazio

85-rated Diego Carlos from Sevilla

84-rated Álvaro Morata from Juventus

83-rated Diogo Jota from Liverpool

82-rated Nico Elvedi from Borussia Mönchengladbach

85-rated Lucas Hernández Bayern Munich

84-rated Nicolas Pépé from Arsenal

84-rated Yusuf Yazıcı from Lille

SBC