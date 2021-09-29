EA introduces TOTW 2 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the second Team of the Week (TOTW) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today while the game is still in early access.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. Next week’s TOTW will replace this one with new cards. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players on this TOTW are a 90-rated Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, an 86-rated Jesús Navas from Sevilla, an 86-rated Nicolò Barella from Internazionale, an 86-rated Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, and an 84-rated Lukáš Hrádecký from Bayer Leverkusen.

As usual, it’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the first TOTW cards in FIFA 22:

First team

GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 85-rated (Bayern Laverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 85-rated (Bayern Laverkusen) CB: Aritz Elustondo 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Aritz Elustondo 82-rated (Real Sociedad) CB: Kortney Hause 81-rated (Aston Villa)

Kortney Hause 81-rated (Aston Villa) RB: Jesús Navas 86-rated (Sevilla)

Jesús Navas 86-rated (Sevilla) CM: Nicolò Barella 86-rated (Internazionale)

Nicolò Barella 86-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) RW: Felipe Anderson 84-rated (Lazio)

Felipe Anderson 84-rated (Lazio) CAM: Christopher Nkunku 84-rated (Leipzig)

Christopher Nkunku 84-rated (Leipzig) RW: Gabriel Jesus 86-rated (Manchester City)

Gabriel Jesus 86-rated (Manchester City) CF: Karim Benzema 90-rated (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema 90-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Victor Osimhen 83-rated (Napoli)

Bench