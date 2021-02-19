EA introduces first set of Prime Icon Moments to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added 50 Icon Moments to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. The Prime Icon Moments mark one game or tournament that was special for the players.

These 34 Prime Icons will be replacing their Base Icon versions in FUT packs. You can earn FUT packs by completing in-game objectives or playing modes like the Weekend League, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Draft.

Some of these Prime Icons are valuable cards, such as Ronaldo (97-rated), Johan Cruijff (95-rated), Ferenc Puskás (95-rated), George Best (94-rated), David Beckham (93-rated), Luís Figo (93-rated), and Alessandro Del Piero (93-rated). But you can make a good amount of FUT coins aside from the Prime Icon you pack. Packing an Icon in Ultimate Team is extremely rare, though, so it isn’t really worth buying FIFA points to open FUT packs.

Here are all of the Prime Icon Moments that EA introduced today, sorted by rating.

97-rated

Ronaldo (Brazil)

95-rated

Johan Cruijff (Netherlands)

Ferenc Puskás (Hungary)

94-rated

Eusébio (Portugal)

George Best (Northern Ireland)

93-rated

David Beckham (England)

Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands)

Carles Puyol (Spain)

Alessandro Del Piero (Italy)

Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgary)

Luís Figo (Portugal)

Alessandro Nesta (Italy)

92-rated

Fernando Torres (Spain)

Philip Lahm (Germany)

Ian Rush (Wales)

Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast)

Patrick Vieira (France)

Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands)

Michael Laudrup (Denmark)

Fernando Hierro (Spain)

Michael Ballack (Germany)

Pavel Nedvěd (Czech Republic)

Paul Scholes (England)

91-rated

Davor Šuker (Croatia)

Nemanja Vidić (Serbia)

Michael Essien (Ghana)

Juan Sebastián Verón (Argentina)

Henrik Larsson (Sweden)

Filippo Inzaghi (Italy)

Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria)

Hernán Crespo (Argentina)

Luis Hernández (Mexico)

90-rated