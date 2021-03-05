EA adds last batch of ICON Moments in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the third and final batch of Icon Moments to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. The Prime Icon Moments mark one game or tournament that was special for these players.
These 33 Prime Icons will be replacing their Base Icon versions in FUT packs. You can earn FUT packs by completing in-game objectives or playing modes like the Weekend League, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Draft.
Some of these Prime Icons are valuable cards, such as Pelé (99-rated), Zinedine Zidane (97-rated), Garrincha (95-rated), Paolo Maldini (95-rated), Thierry Henry (94-rated), Hugo Sánchez (93-rated), and Raúl González (93-rated). But you can make a good amount of FUT coins aside from the Prime Icon you pack. Packing an Icon in Ultimate Team is extremely rare, though, so it isn’t really worth buying FIFA points to open FUT packs.
Here are all of the Prime Icon Moments that EA introduced today, sorted by rating:
99-rated
- Pelé – Brazil
97-rated
- Zinedine Zidane – France
95-rated
- Garrincha – Brazil
- Paolo Maldini – Italy
94-rated
- Roberto Baggio – Italy
- Thierry Henry – Franche
93-rated
- Hugo Sánchez – Mexico
- Raúl González – Spain
- Fabio Cannavaro – Italy
- Ryan Giggs – Wales
- Ruud van Nistelrooy – Netherlands
- Rivaldo – Brazil
92-rated
- Petr Čech – Czech Republic
- Juan Román Riquelme – Argentina
- Ronald Koeman – Netherlands
- Kaká – Brazil
- Miroslav Klose – Germany
- Edwin van der Sar – Netherlands
- Clarence Seedorf – Netherlands
- David Trezeguet – France
- Michael Owen – England
- Marcel Desailly – France
- Andriy Shevchenko – Ukraine
91-rated
- Pep Guardiola – Spain
- Christian Vieri – Italy
- Emmanuel Petit – France
- Claude Makélélé – France
- Jari Litmanen – Finland
- Roy Keane – Ireland
- Frank Lampard – England
90-rated
- Gianluca Zambrotta – Italy
- Ian Wright – England
89-rated
- Hidetoshi Nakata – Japan