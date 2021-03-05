EA adds last batch of ICON Moments in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the third and final batch of Icon Moments to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. The Prime Icon Moments mark one game or tournament that was special for these players.

These 33 Prime Icons will be replacing their Base Icon versions in FUT packs. You can earn FUT packs by completing in-game objectives or playing modes like the Weekend League, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Draft.

Class is permanent 🔥



The last wave of ICON Moments are now available in #FUT.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/LwNehAbLzy — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 5, 2021

Some of these Prime Icons are valuable cards, such as Pelé (99-rated), Zinedine Zidane (97-rated), Garrincha (95-rated), Paolo Maldini (95-rated), Thierry Henry (94-rated), Hugo Sánchez (93-rated), and Raúl González (93-rated). But you can make a good amount of FUT coins aside from the Prime Icon you pack. Packing an Icon in Ultimate Team is extremely rare, though, so it isn’t really worth buying FIFA points to open FUT packs.

Here are all of the Prime Icon Moments that EA introduced today, sorted by rating:

99-rated

Pelé – Brazil

97-rated

Zinedine Zidane – France

95-rated

Garrincha – Brazil

Paolo Maldini – Italy

94-rated

Roberto Baggio – Italy

Thierry Henry – Franche

93-rated

Hugo Sánchez – Mexico

Raúl González – Spain

Fabio Cannavaro – Italy

Ryan Giggs – Wales

Ruud van Nistelrooy – Netherlands

Rivaldo – Brazil

92-rated

Petr Čech – Czech Republic

Juan Román Riquelme – Argentina

Ronald Koeman – Netherlands

Kaká – Brazil

Miroslav Klose – Germany

Edwin van der Sar – Netherlands

Clarence Seedorf – Netherlands

David Trezeguet – France

Michael Owen – England

Marcel Desailly – France

Andriy Shevchenko – Ukraine

91-rated

Pep Guardiola – Spain

Christian Vieri – Italy

Emmanuel Petit – France

Claude Makélélé – France

Jari Litmanen – Finland

Roy Keane – Ireland

Frank Lampard – England

90-rated

Gianluca Zambrotta – Italy

Ian Wright – England

89-rated