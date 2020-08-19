Does FIFA 21 have crossplay?

Could I interest you in a next-gen console to go with your game?

FIFA 21, one of the most anticipated sports titles by EA, is expected to release at the beginning of October. The developer has confirmed highly-anticipated changes, like more customization options for Pro Clubs, Ultimate Team (FUT) adjustments, and a more refined Career Mode.

The game’s first beta stage kicked off on Aug. 14, featuring players who are verified FUT champions or those who have won 27 matches during a Weekend League event. The cross-platform feature exists in almost all the modern games that release on multiple platforms and fans have been expecting the function to become available in FIFA for a long time.

Crossplay essentially merges all the player bases for a game and lowers the queue times by a considerable margin in the process. As of now, players who enjoy playing less popular game modes in FIFA 20 suffer from long wait times during off-hours and merging the platforms is the only viable solution apart from introducing millions of new players to the game.

Will FIFA 21 be cross-platform compatible?

Image via EA Sports

In addition to all the in-game improvements, a crossplay feature was high on the wish lists of FIFA fans. While EA refrained from making any early comments, the devs recently confirmed that this year’s title, FIFA 21, isn’t going to have crossplay.

The decision to hold back the cross-platform compatibility will affect players even more this year since the next-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, are set for a holiday season release.

Players who choose to upgrade their gaming systems won’t have to purchase FIFA 21 again thanks to EA’s Dual Entitlement program that allows players to upgrade their copy of the game to download it on the next-gen consoles. The main problem, however, is that players who aren’t planning to upgrade their consoles won’t be able to interact with their friends that do. While PC players are accustomed to this situation, this can catch many console players off guard.

Can you carry over your FUT progression from PS4 to PS5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X?

Image via EA

While the FIFA enthusiasts who were rooting for a crossplay feature were let down, EA confirmed that anyone who buys FIFA 21 on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to transfer their progression to the next-gen consoles.

You won’t be able to carry your data from a PS4 to Xbox Series X and vice versa, though, meaning your progression is only safe as long as you don’t switch console manufacturers.