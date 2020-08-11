FIFA 21 to have more customization options for Pro Clubs

EA Sports shared new features today for FIFA 21 Pro Clubs, the game mode that allows players to play an 11-vs-11 match with every person controlling only one player on the pitch.

FIFA 21 will have increased customization compared to FIFA 20. Club managers will have the ability to customize the AI players on their club. The manager can change the appearance, name, and kit of more than 20 AI players on their team, according to FIFA 21‘s newest notes.

Image via EA Sports

All club members will have access to the AI players’ tile, so they can view all of the AI players being customized. The manager can customize the first and last name of each AI player, as well as its commentary and kit name.

You’ll be able to make the AI player look like whoever you want, too, since you can edit his skin tone, eyes, brows, nose, mouth, ears, hair, and facial hair.

Aside from player customization, managers will also have control of the club’s tactics and can create up to five preset tactics. Each preset tactic can have all five gameplans: Ultra Defensive, Defensive, Balanced, Attacking, Ultra Attacking. One of the five tactics will be selected as the default option, the one that your team will start every Pro Clubs match with.

Image via EA Sports

This will allow players to vary their strategies mid-game and use a formation that better suits the club members available for each match, which is a recurring topic in Pro Clubs since the club can play a match with different players during the week.

EA will launch FIFA 21 on Oct. 9 for Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC. The game will also have a next-gen version, but the release date for it remains unknown.