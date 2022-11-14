Zane brings home Dragon Ball FighterZ UFA trophy for NA

Zane, a Dragon Ball FigherZ player from the U.S., won the 2022 UFA last night after defeating French player WADE 3-1. He brought home his second title of the year, following his Thunderstruck win in Mexico last month.

To get to the final, Zane eliminated the other renowned French player, Yasha, in the tournament’s semifinals.

While Zane was coming from the winner’s bracket, his opponent went through the tournament’s loser’s bracket. WADE almost pulled off the miracle run by winning his seven loser rounds, including the last one over OBAssassin, who sent him to the loser’s bracket in the first place.

He was cheered by his home crowd and won one game, but Zane steamrolled through the series when he got the advantage, and ultimately claimed the title.

UFA CHAMPION!!!!! My second major as well as second one in a row. I don’t know what to think, and I cannot keep up with the amount of messages and support that you all have been giving me. Seriously, from the bottom of my heart. Thank you all. I know everyone was routing — ZaneFGC (@Zane_FGC) November 14, 2022

The world’s undisputed best DBFZ player, however, wasn’t at the tournament. Wawa, the EVO champion wasn’t part of the event since he was competing in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament instead, which took place at the same venue.

Wawa made the switch to Nintendo’s fighting game recently. While he didn’t make it to the top 64 in the UFA, much can be expected from the 20-year-old champion in the future.