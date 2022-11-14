Tea ends Glutonny’s miracle run in final of Europe’s first Smash Ultimate Major since COVID

Japanese Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player Takuma “Tea” Hirooka took home the 2022 UFA cup after beating William “Glutonny” Belaid 3-2 in Paris last night.

Europe’s multiple-time champion Glutonny had reached the finals following an impressive miracle run after he was sent to the loser’s bracket by Japan’s HIKARU.

His momentum and the home crowd’s support helped him take the early advantage in the series against Tea, as he won the two first games. But his opponent came back and pulled off a reverse sweep after winning the three next games and the Major title.

Tea has been dominating Smash’s international scene for a few months now. He became the first Japanese player to win three Ultimate major tournaments outside of his region when he dominated Crown two in Orem, U.S., last June.

He has extended this number to five since, after winning France’s L’Odyssée and then the UFA last night.

2022 UFA (Ultimate Fighting Arena) was Europe’s first Major tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, and over 500 Smash players gathered from all around the world to compete.

In addition to Japanese players Tea and HIKARU, the American Jake made it to the top five after losing to British player Bloom4Eva (who joined BMS during the tournament).

Several Mexican players also flew to Paris to compete, such as Chag and BigBoss, but they didn’t make it to the UFA’s Top Eight.