You have to see this incredible animation teasing Street Fighter 6’s SPY×FAMILY crossover

Street Fighter 6 is launching its second crossover collaboration in January, featuring characters and content from the popular anime and manga series, SPY×FAMILY. Capcom teased this special event with an epic animated short that showcases Chun-Li taking on Yor Forger one-on-one.

This collab will drop on Jan. 9, 2024, and is the second collab SF6 has done since releasing in June. This time, it will be themed around the upcoming movie, SPY×FAMILY CODE: White, which will be released in Japan on Dec. 22.

This matchup probably wasn’t on anyone’s bingo sheet. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Capcom

To celebrate this team-up, the animators at Wit Studio put together a short with Yor and Chun-Li fighting to hype up fans. The scene is simple yet stunning, with both fighters striking with precise moves and skillfully countering each other in a gorgeously animated and choreographed dance of fists and legs. The standout shot of the “movie” has the characters lashing out with their legs and clashing with a splash screen of SF6’s Drive Impact coloring the background.

The last big crossover for SF6 was announced at Evo 2023 and featured the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It was a big hit with the live reveal and genuine surprise at Capcom’s willingness to jump right into bringing a big franchise outside of its IP or potential fighting game crossovers to Street Fighter in a new way. The biggest flaw in that collab, however, was the cost and limitations of everything included.

Most of the items featured in the TMNT activation were tied to your custom avatar and profile accessories, not the main cast of fighters. There were full-body costumes for each of the four turtles, but they were just used to cover up your avatar and cost $15 each—meaning if you wanted to buy all of the profile items, costumes, and other goodies, you would need to spend more than you shelled out for SF6 in the first place.

Capcom has been under fire about its pricing for non-DLC content ever since that TMNT collab, with the recent introduction of its third costume set for the main roster costing just over $6 each at 300 Fighter Coins—the game’s premium currency. Because the game only sells Fighter Coins in a bundle of 250 at the low end, players will need to spend $11.99 for 610 coins if they want even a single costume, with the total cost for all 18 new outfits sitting at around $100.

We don’t know what content the SPYxFamily collab will contain just yet, though this trailer has fans hoping for a Yor costume for Chun-Li. Something like that might justify a larger price tag like $15, but we won’t get full details until Capcom drops the full collab overview in the coming weeks—and hopefully surprises fans with a more affordable total.