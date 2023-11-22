Street Fighter 6 is finally adding new costumes, and players can’t wait for the drip

Shoryukens are going to look even flashier with the new outfits in Street Fighter 6 launching on Dec. 1.

On Nov. 21, Capcom showcased the Outfit 3 lineup for the base roster of the game. And unlike in the past, where costumes were mostly silly in nature (looking at you, robot Zangief), it looks like a significant amount of thought went into these designs.

On an FGC-focused Twitter thread, fans got to learn the designers’ intentions and the vision behind these exciting new costumes. They had the adorable idea of Chun-Li getting so mad at Ryu for walking around town in his gi that she went out and bought him a jacket. And turns out, Juri lounges around in this adorably unkempt pajama onesie, which is so on-brand for an absolute mess like her.

What really stands out about these outfits is that they not only look great, but they reveal a layer of depth to these characters we knew for decades but never got to see. One of my favorite examples of this is Dhalsim’s outfit. Typically interpreted as a stoic mystic, his new outfit shows off all the hand-made articles of clothing gifted to him by the friends he met on his journeys. And let’s not forget Zangief, who the designers described as wanting to show off his “unlikely intellectual side.”

Unfortunately, we will not be seeing Rhashid and A.K.I.’s new outfits for quite some time. The Outfit 3 showcase stated in the description that they’ll be released alongside the fourth DLC character, Akuma, which isn’t until Spring 2024.

Hopefully we’ll see this level of creativity in future outfits as well. As a longtime Street Fighter fan, it’s been a real treat seeing these iconic characters reimagined in such an entertaining way.