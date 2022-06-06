Voice acting and items now live in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has voice acting and items now, courtesy of a major update that was pushed live on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation earlier today.

The game, which previously teased voice acting as a potential addition last December, has now fixed one of the major complaints players had with its presentation at launch.

Prior to this update, characters had no voice lines, which hampered that game’s overall appeal and presentation to a casual audience who grew up with or is familiar with its cast of Nickelodeon characters. Not hearing Tom Kinney’s iconic quips coming from SpongeBob SquarePants or David Kaufman as Danny Phantom just felt off, especially when coupled with the lack of iconic music to fill the void.

Now, the team behind the game has added a full suite of voices for each playable character, including the recently added Jenny from My Life as a Teenage Robot, with a mixed cast of new and returning voice actors.

A handful of the original voice actors, like Kinney as SpongeBob and Dog from CatDog or Janice Kawaye as Jenny, do return to fill their roles. But a good portion of the roster is using soundalikes for a number of reasons, likely due to the fact that some of the characters haven’t appeared in newer media within recent years or the game’s budget couldn’t fit everything in.

Battle Items have also been added to the game to add an extra level of chaos. These can be enabled through the battle options menu and are live along with the game’s newest major balance patch.