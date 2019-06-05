There are Reports circulating that Banjo Kazooie is coming to Smash Ultimate

Over the past few days, rumors and reports of the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character reveal have been circulating the internet with one big name coming out from all of them— Banjo Kazooie.

The Bear and Bird made a name for themselves on the Nintendo 64 some decades ago and are one of the most requested characters to join the Smash Bros. series for some time now. But there is one problem in that ever happened. The characters are owned by Microsoft.

Of course, we have seen Nintendo and Microsoft work more closely together in recent years with Microsoft exclusive games like Cuphead and Minecraft even going over to the Switch, so it’s not impossible, but where do these rumors stem from?

For starters, a new, leaked, design for Banjo Kazooie has been shown off already on social media with many first believing it to be a new game or remake of the series that will be announced at Microsoft’s E3 Press Conference.

A few days after that leak, a ResetEra admin began to post rumors of Banjo being the next DLC fighter for Ultimate. The same man has had accurate leaks in the past for various announcements, including the reveal of Smash Ultimate back in March 2018.

Honestly, though, we don’t buy the rumors and reports. For the longest time, Erdrick from the Dragon Quest series has been touted as the second DLC character to join the Fighters Pass after Persona’s Joker, with more reports stating that the Microsoft character joining the game would be Steve from Minecraft.

Rumors and reports should always be taken with a pinch of salt as well, as there is no telling what is true and official until Nintendo or Microsoft reveal the information.

So our advice to any fans reading into this information would be to lower your expectations and don’t give into the hype— remember the infamous Grinch leak that was “too good to be true” and just wait for an official announcement (if we even get one) at E3 next week.