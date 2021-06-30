Tekken’s Kazuya Mishima is now available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The demon is on the loose in a new arena.

Kazuya Mishima is now available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, bringing with him an incredibly complex fighting style and the 12.0 update for the game.

The Tekken representative is the fifth fighter joining Ultimate as part of the Fighters Pass Vol. Two and continues the trend of series creator Masahiro Sakurai and his team injecting as much personality and flavor from each character’s series as part of the crossover.

In this case, Kazuya has more than 30 unique attacks, his Devil Gene boost for certain actions, and other characteristics and game mechanics that are pulled straight from Tekken. This means he, like Terry, Ryu, Hero, and Min Min, will play like he has his own battle system.

Related: Sakurai confirms no more DLC fighters will be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate after second Fighters Pass

Kazuya will join the massive Ultimate roster, bringing the Mishima Dojo stage and 39 songs from the Tekken franchise to the game, too. The following costumes are also being added as Mii Fighter costumes.

Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia (as Swordfighter)

Dragonborn from Skyrim (as Swordfighter)

Dante from Devil May Cry (as Swordfighter)

Shantae from Shante (as Brawler)

Players who have already purchased the Fighters Pass Vol. Two can download Kazuya now. Otherwise, you will need to purchase either the FIghters Pass Vol. Two bundle and get all six Challenger Packs for $29.99 or buy the Kazuya DLC individually for $5.99 from the Nintendo Switch eShop.