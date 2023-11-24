Tekken 8’s newly revealed PC requirements are no joke, even for a modern game

Tekken 8’s release date is set only two months from now, so if you’re looking to customize your PC for it, now is the time. Be prepared, however, for the latest title in the popular fighting game series will require quite a bit of power and resources to run.

Besides the need for a whopping 100 GB of storage space, the PC requirements for Tekken 8 listed on its Steam page reflect its highly demanding build when compared to older Tekken and Mortal Kombat titles. It also reiterates the fact that video games will require increasingly powerful hardware as time passes.

While Tekken 8’s minimum requirements don’t come as much of a shock, the game lists 16GB as the recommended RAM memory, as well as Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT as recommended GPUs. So, if you don’t own a graphics card that supports ray tracing and advanced visuals, you might want to get one for Tekken 8 before the holiday season sales end.

A scene from upcoming Tekken 8. Image via Bandai Namco

Tekken 8 is getting a huge visual upgrade over its predecessors, not to forget, the 32 characters it’s launching with and future updates. Don’t forget to get a storage upgrade for Tekken 8 as it’s going to take up a lot of space: 100GB at least.

If you’re wondering, here are the recommended requirements for Tekken 8, listed for your convenience:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Looking to stay minimal? Here are the minimum requirements for Tekken 8, so you can check:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K/AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon R9 380X

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Note that these are the bare minimum specs you need to run Tekken 8 and won’t necessarily bring a pleasant visual experience for you. Frame rates and quality will depend on how well you manage your system’s storage and optimize its multitasking capabilities.

Tekken 8 will launch on Jan. 26, 2024.