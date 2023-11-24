Tekken 8’s file size is Call of Duty levels of big so be prepared

If you plan on playing Tekken 8 you might have to delete some of your old games, because the fighting game’s filesize is absolutely massive.

You’re going to need 100GB of free space to install Tekken 8, an amount that is what you’d expect from something like Call of Duty, not a fighter title like Tekken. What that means is this sequel is packing a whole lot of punch. To put things into perspective, the recently released Street Fighter 6 only required 60GB of space.

This file size stays true regardless of what console you’re playing on. This means you might need to look into upgrading your PS5 storage with an M.2, getting that Xbox expansive drive if you’ve already filled your console with other games. PC master race, we expect you’ve probably already got a 2TB SSD in action, so you should be fine.

Bandai Namco didn’t just share the file size for the game today either, they also unveiled the specs required to run it on PC. You can get the game running with a fairly low-powered rig, but if you want to run it well at a 4K resolution you’re going to need some more juice.

Related All confirmed characters for Tekken 8

Hopefully, the large file size for Tekken 8 means fans can expect big things from the game’s story mode. Of course, given there are 32 unique fighters in the game already set for launch, it’s not a huge surprise that it takes a chunk of space. You can expect this to only get bigger as DLC begins to roll out.

We should really expect games to continue getting bigger as time goes on. Not just because of content, but also because of the visual quality and other factors that contribute to file size and make a game great. Tekken 8 will arrive on Jan. 26, 2024.