Tekken 8 players are getting banned before release for playing illegal beta

As if no one in the fighting game community (FGC) could see it coming, Bandai Namco is today threatening to ban players after an illegal version of Tekken 8’s recent closed network test client was passed around online.

The PC test, which ran from July 28 to 30, was the first chance for many to test out T8 while Bandai used the opportunity to gather data and stress test the game’s netcode. Unfortunately, since it was a PC test, that means certain parties were also able to save all of the files for the test client and get it working outside of the intended usage period.

This means anyone with the hacked client can access the version of T8 used for the network test through third-party software, giving them the ability to play it and continue training well ahead of the game’s official release.

Bandai Namco and the Tekken Project team denounced this usage, labeling it illegal and informing everyone that accessing the test outside sanctioned times is “a breach of the terms of service and the Tekken World Tour code of conduct.”

An important reminder from the TEKKEN Project and Bandai Namco Esports Team. pic.twitter.com/0Fcke36yU5 — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) July 31, 2023

In addition to the legality of the entire situation, Bandai’s esports team also noted any player discovered to be using or previously used the hacked client will be banned from the 2023 Tekken World Tour and other officially sanctioned tournaments.

This is basically identical to what happened with Street Fighter 6’s various closed network tests dating back to December 2022, where certain players were able to gain access to that version of the game six months before the full title was released in June. Capcom likewise issued a statement informing players that accessing that cracked test client could result in a ban from its $2 million 2023 Capcom Pro Tour.

With Evo 2023 just around the corner, this announcement should deter plenty of would-be users of the cracked client—though it won’t stop the build from bouncing around online until Tekken 8 does eventually release.

