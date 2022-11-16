Tekken 8 could release in 2023, though the bout is not guaranteed

Just two months after Tekken 8 was revealed without a true release window, Bandai Namco has clarified that fans might step into the latest iteration of the King of Iron Fist Tournament sooner than many expected—with hopes that it won’t be canceled for the third time in a row.

The developer and publisher behind Tekken 8 posted its latest financial report on Nov. 10, which included details on Elden Ring sales figures and other headline-grabbing details. But thanks to a fan who went through and translated the documents, there is a single section that mentions Tekken among future releases.

The company, according to the document, has its 2022 fiscal year locked in heading into the finish and Tekken 8 is one of several major titles that are coming down the development pipeline.

Bandai is holding its cards close to its chest for now, only noting that it has a “number of major titles” that are planned to release in the fiscal year 2023—meaning after March 31, 2023. Tekken 8 is mentioned after that segment and is described as being developed “with the aim of releasing it in 2023 or later.”

Going off of that information, there is a chance Tekken 8 will release in 2023, though the chances appear to be slim.

It is well-documented that fighting game developers, especially old-school ones like Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada, don’t like to battle over release windows. So with Street Fighter 6 already slated for a 2023 release, it is highly unlikely we will see Tekken 8 drop within the same year unless Bandai can space out its release to give the other heavy hitter some reasonable room where it won’t impact either title’s sales.

It is much more likely that the next iteration of Tekken will release in 2024, especially since it is being developed on Unreal Engine 5 and will be exclusive to next-gen platforms like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S rather than playing to the previous gen’s install base. This could all change, but since Bandai wasn’t willing to commit to that 2023 release window, which would end on March 31, 2024, fans shouldn’t expect a shocking release date.