Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s European Online Challenge rescheduled to Oct. 23

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate European Online Challenge is back on track.

The event was delayed last week following “technical issues” after the 9.0.0 update went live. The Throwback Throwdown event will take place this Friday, Oct. 23, from 11am to 1pm CT, Nintendo announced today.

The “technical issue,” which Nintendo didn’t specify, may have been fixed when version 9.0.1 arrived in the game today. To participate, players need to have a Nintendo account with a country/region setting for one of the European countries that the event is available in.

The Nintendo account must have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership. No distinction is made between the types of membership, though, whether it’s any type of paid membership or a free trial. The event can be accessed from the main menu within the game by selecting “Online,” followed by “Official Tourney Qualifiers.”

Only stages and items from the original Super Smash Bros. on Nintendo 64 will be available. Those who rank within the top 100 during this Online Challenge can earn 1,000 Gold Points, while first place in the region will win 10,000 Gold Points.

Australia and New Zealand have received the same Online Challenge and it’s scheduled to go live this Sunday, Oct. 25. It’ll follow the same model of the European event and feature the same prizes.