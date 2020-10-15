Nintendo pushes back Super Smash Bros. Ultimate European Online Challenge due to “technical issues”

"We apologize for any inconvenience, and will announce the new date soon."

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s latest 9.0.0 update has caused some unexpected problems for an upcoming tournament that was set to be held tomorrow.

The first European Online Challenge, originally scheduled for Oct. 16, will be postponed, Nintendo announced today. The company said a new date for the tournament will be announced soon.

Due to technical issues introduced in Super #SmashBrosUltimate ver. 9.0.0, we have decided to delay this Friday's European Online Challenge – Throwback Throwdown. We apologise for any inconvenience, and will announce the new date soon. https://t.co/B6h601DzwL — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 15, 2020

Nintendo didn’t reveal any details about the technical issues affecting the latest update, which introduced Minecraft‘s Steve and other themed stages and content to Ultimate.

The tournament, titled Throwback Throwdown, was set to use only stages and items from the original Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo 64. Up to 10,000 Gold Points for use in the Nintendo eShop were on the line.

An apparent bug was found by the community, caused by the unique block-placing mechanic of the Minecraft characters. The unintended feature was replicable and could potentially cause certain opposing characters to fall through the entire Minecraft stage. The clipping bug could have potentially affected other stages and the long cast of characters, so Nintendo might have thought it better to err on the side of caution.