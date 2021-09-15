Super Smash Bros. Ultimate set to hold tournament event featuring extra Assist Trophies

Nintendo has announced the next tournament event taking place in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and this week’s event will call on support to get the victory.

The event that will begin on Friday, Sept. 17, is themed around the assist trophies present in the game and will task players with fighting their way through the tournament with an overload of assist figures appearing during matches.

As usual, the more players win during this tournament event, the more spirits they’ll be rewarded to add to their collection.

Similar to last week’s GameCube anniversary event, no new spirits have been added as part of this week’s proceedings, but there are still plenty available to earn. Each week, an event is held in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, giving players a chance to earn themselves new spirits with each week bringing a new theme.

If you’re trying to find a specific spirit or simply want to add more to your collection, don’t miss out on this opportunity to do so. This week’s event will run for three days, concluding at midnight on Sunday.