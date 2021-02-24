Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pyra and Mythra showcase coming on March 4

Nintendo confirmed today that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next fighter, Pyra/Myhtra, will receive an “in-depth look” in an upcoming stream with director Masahiro Sakurai.

Fans caught a glimpse of Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Pyra and her moves during her Smash reveal a week ago, including the ability to turn into Mythra for a slightly different skillset. The broadcast, scheduled for March 4 at 8am CT, is slated to run for 35 minutes and will also reveal the fighter’s release date.

Tune-in on 3/4 at 6am PT for an in-depth look at the new Super #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter, Pyra/Mythra, with Director Masahiro Sakurai. He will also reveal the fighter’s release date! pic.twitter.com/eSjrrgGqAk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 24, 2021

Nintendo also confirmed that no additional fighters will be announced during the stream, leaving it fully dedicated to Pyra and Mythra. Besides a more detailed look into their move set, additional content like new Mii costumes, soundtracks, and a new themed stage will likely be unveiled as well.

Pyra/Mythra is the fourth DLC character to be added to Ultimate’s Fighters Pass Vol. 2 and the second playable fighter from the Xenoblade series after Shulk. At least two more characters will be added to Ultimate’s burgeoning and wildly varied roster by the end of 2021.

The Xenoblade heroine might not be able to make it for the initial stages of the Smash World Tour 2021, but Pyra and Mythra could be strong enough to make some appearances later on.