Super Smash Bros. Ultimate received an update yesterday that introduced a number of new features to the game, including VR capability.

The patch also added a large number of balance changes to a wide variety of fighters and mechanics.

Smash fans who own the Nintendo Labo VR kit can now buckle in for some up-close-and-personal action. Patch 3.1.0 also introduced a new amiibo mechanic that allows you to send your Figure Players on journeys where they train to grow stronger.

Figure Players aren’t the only ones making gains. Odds are one of your favorite fighters has gotten a bit stronger or a tad weaker thanks to Patch 3.1.0. A wide variety of fighters received buffs or nerfs with this update and all fighters received a tweak to their basic movement. After a wall jump, characters will have to wait longer before wall jumping in the same direction again.

Some fighters received more changes than others. Pichu mains may want to pick up their off character. The pint-sized Electric-type Pokémon received over 10 changes, most of which deal with taking increased damage when using certain moves. Pichu will also be easier to hit overall.

Like any balance update, people will feel the patch has winners and losers based on personal interpretation. Regardless of what reason Nintendo may have for any particular balance change, a large number of them will likely affect the game’s tier list as a whole.

For a full list of balance changes, check out Nintendo’s official support post.