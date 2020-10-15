Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bug allows Steve’s blocks to eject opponents through entire stage upon destruction

Mining can be dangerous, and it doesn’t look like that’s changed even in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with the introduction of Minecraft‘s Steve in the game’s latest 9.0 update.

A Reddit user discovered a bug with Steve’s Create Block mechanic that’s easily replicable in the newly introduced Minecraft World stage. Two blocks were placed vertically with a space in the middle. If the opposing character destroys the lower block, they proceed to fall through the floor, appearing below the stage.

Characters that will involuntarily phase through the stage include Samus, King Dedede, Donkey Kong, and Link.

The fan speculates that the bug could possibly have to do with the environmental collision box of certain characters. The limited space put into play by freeform block building might cause characters to have nowhere else to go, instead pushing themselves through the stage’s floor.

While this bug is replicable, it does require quite a specific set of circumstances to occur. It’s probably not going to affect too many of your games, though aware players can still save themselves even when caught by the exploit. If you remain terrified of an involuntary ejection, it might be wise to avoid the new stage or the affected characters for the time being.