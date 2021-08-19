Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ‘Bigmouthed Mayhem’ event to begin Aug. 20

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate latest spirit event is about fighters with the biggest mouths.

The Big-Mouthed Mayhem event will kick off on Aug. 20 and run for three days, finishing up on Aug. 23. The spirit board will go back to normal in the lead up for a new event to take its place the following week.

Some spirits up for grabs during the event include the Pokémon Rayquaza and Chain Chomp from Mario, among other spirits boasting large maws.

The more matches that players win during the event, the more spirits they will add to their collection, along with snacks that can be used to level up spirits and make them stronger.

Last week, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s spirit event was based around spirits with hard heads, another novelty theme. The week prior, we saw new spirits introduced during the Mario Golf: Super Rush event, but these are not available on the spirit board at the time.

If you’re looking to level up your spirits fast, make sure you don’t miss out on this opportunity to earn new spirits and snacks during the Big-Mouthed Mayhem event.