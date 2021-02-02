Street Fighter V Winter Update showcase scheduled for Feb. 11

Fans will hear more about Dan, the new game mechanic, and plans for the 2021 esports scene.

Capcom is almost ready to show off the next phase of content coming to Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. The company has a showcase for the Winter Update set planned for Feb. 11, it announced today.

Originally, these details would have been shared leading up to or during Capcom Cup, but the event was recently canceled due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this broadcast, which will start at 11am CT on the official Capcom Fighters Twitch channel, fans will hear more about the future of SFV’s season five content. This includes the reveal of a new gameplay mechanic, esports news, and the release date for the season’s first DLC fighter, Dan Hibiki.

Dan was already confirmed for a February 2020 release back in December by SFV producer Shuhei Matsumoto during the last big update for the game. He’ll likely drop right after the Capcom Pro Tour 2020 Season Final, which is taking the place of the canceled Capcom Cup on Feb. 20 and 21.

Fans might even get a deeper look at Rose, who’s scheduled to release in the spring, or the new costumes being added to the game in the next update.

We’ll also get an update on the esports side of things during the stream, according to Capcom. This should include information on how the Pro Tour will be handled moving into the 2021 season.