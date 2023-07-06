Street Fighter 6’s first DLC fighter rushes the stage later this month

Street Fighter 6 is in full stride now, clearing its launch month with plenty of hype to spare, which can now be funneled into the first DLC, and Capcom has today confirmed Rashid of the Turbulent Wind will drop from the skies and into the streets on July 24.

Rashid is a fast-paced battler that relies on quick movements and aerial options to really control the field. He originally debuted as a newcomer in Street Fighter V. A lot of that original moveset has carried over into SF6, but with increased mobility to truly allow him to burst into action from all angles.

“His unique fighting style is characterized by parkour and nimble movements while also utilizing whirlwinds/air currents to trifle with his opponents. He has many techniques to attack while moving forward and has a unique Run action that is used from a forward step, giving him plenty of ways to approach his opponents,” SF6 director Takayuki Nakayama said.

“His normal moves have a few quirks and are easy to execute, giving him a solid neutral game. In Street Fighter 6, Rashid’s basic ease of handling from Street Fighter V is maintained, while expanding his overall range of movements by increasing the number of acrobatic movements and air currents incorporated into his moves.”

New and old elements combine for a fresh look at Rashid. Image via Capcom

Some increased movement includes the new double jump move, Arabian Skyhigh, which will let him fake opponents out and remain airborne longer.

Capcom has also reworked his character slightly, turning Rashid into a streaming Footuber—or the SF6 universe equivalent to a content creator. Plenty of his clumsy charm is still on display while he shows off for the camera in the first gameplay trailer too.

With Rashid coming out soon I figure I bring back this gem. pic.twitter.com/ucieWEPe6N — RB | ApologyMan (@ApologyMan) July 4, 2023

His July 24 release coincides with SF6’s second battle pass, the Rashid Arrives! Fighting Pass, which will give players access to avatar items themed around the wind warrior and classic music from Street Fighter V—including Rashid’s Theme, a fighting game community staple. That piece of content will end on July 23, right before the storm lands on servers.

Air currents are quickly rising!



Prepare for the imminent arrival of the Turbulent Wind with the “Rashid Arrives!” Fighting Pass from July 4-23 for 250 Fighter Coins.



The storm is about to land in #StreetFighter6. pic.twitter.com/fIlSTTOB2k — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) July 4, 2023

Rashid will also appear in World Tour once he is added, which means players can train with him to unlock his moves for their avatar and unlock his alternate costume for free.

