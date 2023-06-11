Street Fighter 6 quietly delays first battle pass after days of online issues 

Capcom has embraced just about every modern live-service feature you can imagine with Street Fighter 6, including daily challenges and a battle pass. Unfortunately, multiple online problems have popped up over the last week, leading to emergency maintenance downtime and developers quietly postponing the launch of the first battle pass.

Since launch, players jumping online to play against each other in the Battle Hub or Custom Rooms have been seeing communication error messages, disconnects, or features just outright unavailable to users.

The emergency maintenance on the #StreetFighter6 servers has been completed as of 02:00 PDT/10:00 BST.



Servers should now be stable, and we have reset the red/yellow card matchmaking status indicators accordingly.



Thank you for sticking with us and enjoy the game! — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 9, 2023

Capcom has been proactive in talking about these problems, frequently updating players on errors that the dev team is noticing or working to fix on social media. This includes acknowledging multiple major issues that started popping up around June 8, leading to multiple bouts of maintenance, tournaments being canceled, and the servers being taken offline for a few hours on June 9.

While the servers were offline, Capcom also very subtly announced a delay to the launch of SF6’s debut battle pass—the Early Summer Vibes Fighting Pass.

Related: Street Fighter 6’s online ranking system, explained

According to a post on the Buckler’s Boot Camp page, a website created for SF6 updates based on Luke’s training facility in the game, the Fighting Pass was set to launch on June 9. The online instability led to the team pushing back that release, which was not really publicized in the first place.

No new date has been shared for when the Fighting Pass might actually release post-delay, but now we know why we haven’t seen it pushed live. As one would expect, Capcom is trying to make sure SF6’s online issues are minimalized before focusing on its major content plans for the season ahead.

About the author